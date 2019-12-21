Iran U-23 arrives in Doha for training camp

0 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran U-23 football team arrived in Doha, Qatar to hold a nine-day training camp ahead of the AFC U-23 Championship Thailand 2020.

Its first friendly against a Qatari club is scheduled for December 25, before challenging the Qatar U-23 side three days later.

Iran will be making its return to the Continental tournament after missing out in the 2018 edition. Iran qualified for its third Championship after finishing as one of the four best second-placed teams.

Hamid Estili’s team has been drawn in Group C and will have defending champion Uzbekistan, Korea Republic and China PR for company.

Thailand 2020 also serves as qualification to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the top three teams, aside from host nation Japan, will represent Asia.

The AFC U-23 Championship Thailand 2020 is on January 8 to 26.