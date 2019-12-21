IPL: Shahr Khodro celebrates late win over Paykan [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – MASHHAD, Shahr Khodro football team celebrated a last-minute win over Paykan in Iran Professional League on Friday.

In the match held in Mashhad’s Emam Reza Stadium, Amir Hossein Moradmand opened Paykan’s goal at the dying moments of the match with a header from the corner kick.

Shahr Khodro remained on title course with the win.

In Ghaemshahr, Nassaji edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 thanks to Mohammad Mehdi Nazari’s second-half goal.

Saipa defeated Zob Ahan 3-1 and Sanat Naft drew 2-2 with Foolad.

Sepahan and Persepolis stay at the top with 31 points, followed by Esteghlal (29 points) and Shahr Khodro (28 points).