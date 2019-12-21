IPL: Persepolis earns late win, Esteghlal suffers home defeat [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team earned a late victory over Pars Jonoubi, while Esteghlal lost to Machine Sazi in Iran Professional League on Thursday.

Persepolis defeated Pars in added time thanks to Mehdi Torabi’s strike.

Esteghlal was defeated against Machine Sazi in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Cheick Diabate gave Esteghlal the lead in the 23rd minute but Mohammad Ghaderi equalized the match in the 34th minute.

In the 50th minute, Esteghlal defender Roozbeh Cheshmi brought Machine Sazi striker down in the area and the referee showed the penalty spot.

Ahmad Zendehrood made it 2-1.

Earlier on the day, Sepahan pummeled struggling Shahin Busheh 5-0 in Isfahan.

Kiros Stanley scored a hat trick and Mohammad Mohebbi and Mohammad Karimi also were on target for the IPL leader.

Tractor also beat Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0, courtesy of Akbar Imani goal in the 68th minute.

Sepahan and Persepolis sit top of the table with 31 points. Esteghlal is third with 29 points.