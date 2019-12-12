Stramaccioni to return to Iran within two days [Report]

450 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Member of Esteghlal board of directors, Kamran Monzavi, said Andrea Stramaccioni will return to Iran within two days.

The Italian coach left Iran on Sunday saying Esteghlal had failed to respect contractual obligations.

The ex-Inter coach said he “had no choice” but to leave Esteghlal but shortly after that he said he could return to the team if the problems were solved.

“Mr. Khalizadeh (head of Esteghlal board of directors) has traveled to Istanbul to solve the financial problem and Stramaccioni will return to Iran on Wednesday or Thursday,” Monzavi said.

Esteghlal that was held to a 2-2- draw by Paykan on Monday remains top of the Iran Professional League (IPL).