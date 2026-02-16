February 17, 2026

Sayyadmanesh scores and assists against Royal Antwerp [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 16, 2026
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
305 views

Rtbf.be – ANTWERP, Antwerp was beaten at home by Westerlo (0-2) on Sunday in the 25th day of Jupiler Pro League.

After a quarter of an hour into the first half, Even Alcócer contributed to the opening goal of the match for the visitors. The Costa Rican winger assisted the Iranian International Allahyar Sayyadmanesh to open the score (16th, 0-1).

Later into the second half, Sayyadmanesh turned from scorer to provider, launching to Bryan Reynolds, who placed the ball between the Legs of keeper, Nosawa, to double the score(65th, 0-2).

More Stories

AFC Champions League Elite: Tractor defeats Al Gharafa [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 17, 2026

AFC Champions League Two: Esteghlal knocked out after loss to Al Hussein [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 17, 2026

Dragan Skocic steps down as Tractor head coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 17, 2026