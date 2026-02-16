Sayyadmanesh scores and assists against Royal Antwerp [VIDEO]

Rtbf.be – ANTWERP, Antwerp was beaten at home by Westerlo (0-2) on Sunday in the 25th day of Jupiler Pro League.

After a quarter of an hour into the first half, Even Alcócer contributed to the opening goal of the match for the visitors. The Costa Rican winger assisted the Iranian International Allahyar Sayyadmanesh to open the score (16th, 0-1).

Later into the second half, Sayyadmanesh turned from scorer to provider, launching to Bryan Reynolds, who placed the ball between the Legs of keeper, Nosawa, to double the score(65th, 0-2).