January 21, 2026

UEFA CL: Taremi scores as Olympiacos stuns Bayer Leverkusen [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 20, 2026
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
189 views

Olympiacos.org – ATHENS, Olympiacos secured an important victory against Bayer 04 Leverkusen with a 2–0 win at the Karaiskakis Stadium, keeping their qualification hopes alive for the next stage of Europe’s premier club competition.

The “Red-and-whites” started the match aggressively and, backed by their roaring fans, took the lead as early as the 2nd minute. Rodinei delivered a corner kick and Costinha rose highest to head the ball into the net for the opening goal.

The final score was sealed in first-half stoppage time (45+1′). Olympiacos broke quickly down the right flank through Rodinei, who played a perfectly weighted through ball to Mehdi Taremi. The experienced striker calmly finished with a right shot, sending the ball into the net and making it 2–0.

More Stories

Saeid Ezatolahi scores against Dibba FC [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 19, 2026

Nourollahi assists against Al Sharjah in ADNOC Pro League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 18, 2026

Mehdi Taremi linked with Nottingham Forest [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 18, 2026