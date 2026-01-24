PGPL: Persepolis beat Sepahan to move top, Esteghlal and Zob Ahan draw [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Sepahan 2-1 in matchweek 17 of Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Friday.

Oston Urunov opened the scoring for the hosts in the 53rd minute, and Ivan Sergeev made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute. Ricardo Alves pulled a goal back in stoppage time.

Later in the day, Esteghlal and Zob Ahan played to a goalless draw in Isfahan. Gol Gohar defeated Fajr Sepasi 2-0, Esteghlal Khuzestan were held to a goalless draw by Paykan, and Chadormalou and Shams Azar Tabriz shared the points in a 0-0 draw.

Persepolis moved top on 31 points, by virtue of a better goal difference than Sepahan. Tractor are third with 29 points.