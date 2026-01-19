Saeid Ezatolahi scores against Dibba FC [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI, Shabab Al-Ahli beat Dibba with a clean seven during the 13th round of the ADNOC Professional League to top the table.

Al-Ahli defated their guests Dibba by 7-0 in the match held at Rashid Stadium.

With this victory, Al-Ahli won the Winter Champions title of the first round, and movied up the table with 32 points in first place, while Dibba’s remains with 8 points.

Al-Ahli’s goals were scored by Mateus Lima in the 15th minute, Mohamed Juma in the 35th minute, Con Santos in the 44th minute, and Said Ezzatullah from the penalty mark in the 51st minute.

Substitute Thiago Scarpeno added a fifth goal for Al-Ahly in the 58th minute, and Brno Cascardo Lemos scored on the sixth goal in the 87th minute, and Yuri César strengthened with the seventh goal in the 91st minute.