PGPL: Esteghlal earn late win over Sepahan [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 1, 2026
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Sepahan 2-1 in Matchweek 15 of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Jasir Asani put the visiting team into the lead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute but Esteghlal defender Rustamjon Ashurmatov scored an own goal just four minutes later.

Sepahan were dominant in the match and created so many scoring chances but their players failed to capitalize on their chances in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Esmaeil Gholizadeh scored an injury time goal to seal a 2-1 win for Esteghlal.

Sepahan lead the table with 30 points, two points above Persepolis.

Esteghlal are third with 25 points.

