Iran futsal team to play two friendlies with Iraq

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Head of Iran’s Futsal League Organization announced that the national futsal team will play two friendly matches against Iraq as part of their preparations for the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

Ehsan Kamyani, head of the Futsal Committee and League Organization, said that Iran head coach Vahid Shamsaei has called up 20 players to the national team camp. “Accordingly, the official training camp will begin on Jan. 5 and will continue until Jan. 24,” he noted.

“First of all, I would like to thank the managers, coaches, and fans who have contributed to the high quality of the futsal league over the past 21 weeks, helping the growth and development of the sport. Many outstanding players have emerged during this period, which has made the selection process more challenging for the national team coaching staff—an encouraging sign for Iranian futsal,” Kamyani added.

Referring to the team’s preparation plans, Kamyani said: “From the beginning of the year, the Futsal Committee has prioritized arranging friendly matches for the national team. In addition to participating in the Thailand tournament, we played two friendly matches against Russia, followed by several strong games in the Islamic Solidarity Games. Based on the coaching staff’s request, new preparation matches were then scheduled.”

“It has been decided that the Iraqi national futsal team will travel to Iran to play two friendly matches on Jan. 14 and 16. Iran are grouped with Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia in the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup. The matches will be held behind closed doors in Tehran.”