FFIRI: Iran to face Spain in pre-WC friendly [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran Football Federation’s spokesman, Amirmehdi Alavi, recently confirmed a friendly match between Iran and Spain on June 2 at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

This match is an important part of Team Melli’s preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they’ve been placed in a challenging Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.

Iran’s national team will look to test their skills against one of Europe’s football powerhouses, Spain, in an effort to fine-tune their tactics and team chemistry before the global tournament.

The friendly match promises to be a thrilling encounter, offering valuable experience for both sides as they gear up for the intense competition ahead.