PGPL: Jabbari reaches agreement with Mes Rafsanjan
Tasnim – RAFSANJAN, Former Esteghlal football team head coach Mojtaba Jabbari has reportedly reached an agreement with the Iranian top-flight club Mes Rafsanjan.
Mes parted ways with Rasoul Khatibi last week following poor results in the 2025-26 Iran Professional League (IPL).
Jabbari will be assisted by Jalal Cheraghpour and Hadi Shakouri in the Rafsanjan-based club.
Mes Rafsanjan sits 16th in the IPL 16-team table with seven points out of 12 matches.