December 7, 2025

PGPL: Jabbari reaches agreement with Mes Rafsanjan

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 7, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
144 views

Tasnim – RAFSANJAN, Former Esteghlal football team head coach Mojtaba Jabbari has reportedly reached an agreement with the Iranian top-flight club Mes Rafsanjan.

Mes parted ways with Rasoul Khatibi last week following poor results in the 2025-26 Iran Professional League (IPL).

Jabbari will be assisted by Jalal Cheraghpour and Hadi Shakouri in the Rafsanjan-based club.

Mes Rafsanjan sits 16th in the IPL 16-team table with seven points out of 12 matches.

More Stories

Sayyadmanesh scores brace against Belgian giants Anderlecht

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 7, 2025

Gholizadeh scores against Cracovia [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 7, 2025

2026 FIFA WC: Iran to play group stage matches in L.A. and Seattle

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 7, 2025