Iran climb one spot to 20th in FIFA Ranking

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran climbed one spot up to 20th in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday.

Japan maintained their status as Asia’s top-ranked with Iran and Korea Republic sit second and third.

Japan, who registered two victories in the recent international window, also moved up one spot to 18th.

Korea Republic remained at 22, Australia dropped by one to 26th while Uzbekistan, who has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time, jumped an impressive five places to 50th.

Qatar, who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup on merit for the first time, improved by one spot to 51st.

At the top, Spain remained first, followed by Argentina and France, while England stayed fourth. Brazil climbed to fifth, overtaking Portugal and the Netherlands.