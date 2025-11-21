November 22, 2025

Iran climb one spot to 20th in FIFA Ranking

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 21, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
230 views

Tehran Times – ZURICH, Iran climbed one spot up to 20th in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday.

Japan maintained their status as Asia’s top-ranked with Iran and Korea Republic sit second and third.

Japan, who registered two victories in the recent international window, also moved up one spot to 18th.

Korea Republic remained at 22, Australia dropped by one to 26th while Uzbekistan, who has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time, jumped an impressive five places to 50th.

Qatar, who have qualified for the FIFA World Cup on merit for the first time, improved by one spot to 51st.

At the top, Spain remained first, followed by Argentina and France, while England stayed fourth. Brazil climbed to fifth, overtaking Portugal and the Netherlands.

More Stories

TSN: 2026 FIFA World Cup profile – Iran

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 21, 2025

Esteghlal and Sepahan into 2025/26 Hazfi Cup Round of 16 [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 21, 2025

Bam Khatoon edge Nasaf at AFC Women’s Champions League 2025/26 [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 21, 2025