Iran’s women’s futsal defeat New Zealand in friendly

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 18, 2025
Tehran Times – PASIG,Iran defeated New Zealand 6-1 in a friendly on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, Philippines.

Nasimeh Gholami scored two goals for Iran as well as goals from Mahsa Kamali, Fereshteh Khosravi, Mahtab Banaei, and Elham Anafjeh.

The friendlies serve as preparation for the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, where Iran have been drawn in Group D alongside Brazil, Italy, and Panama.

Shahrzad Mozafar’s team will open against powerhouses Brazil on Sunday.

The competition is scheduled to be held from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7, 2025, in Pasig City (Manila), Philippines.

