Iran to face Uzbekistan in Al Ain Cup final

Caspianpost.com – AL AIN, Uzbekistan advanced to the final of the Al Ain International Cup after a 2-0 victory over Egypt at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium on Friday.

Oston Urunov scored both goals, securing Uzbekistan’s place in the championship match against Iran, The Caspian Post reports.

Egypt, meanwhile, will face Cape Verde in the third-place match on Monday, following Cape Verde’s loss to Iran in the other semifinal.

The Al Ain International Cup 2025, held in the United Arab Emirates, kicked off on November 13 and will conclude on the 18th, featuring four national teams competing across six days of high-level football.