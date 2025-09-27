Greek Cup: Taremi nets brace against Asteras Tripolis [VIDEO]

Tasnim – TRIPOLI, The Olympiacos football team defeated Asteras Tripolis 2-1 in Matchweek 2 of the Greek Cup on Wednesday.

Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi found the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 13th minute and completed his brace five minutes later.

Asteras pulled a goal back in the stoppage time by Dimitrios Emmanouilidis.

Olymoiacos is seventh with three points.

OFI Crete leads the table with six points, thanks to a superior goal difference.