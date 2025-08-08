Iran-Russia friendly match confirmed for October

Russia starting players pose for a team photo at the beginning of the international friendly soccer match between Russia and Serbia at the Central Dynamo Stadium of Lev Yashin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, A friendly match between the national football teams of Iran and Russia, slated for October 10, will be held at the Volgograd Arena in Russia’s Volgograd.

Iran will meet the Russian team as part of preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Russia sits 35th in the FIFA rankings, while Iran is 20th in the latest world rankings.

Iran and Russia have enhanced their cooperation in the sports events in recent years.

Last week, the Iran basketball team traveled to Moscow to play two friendly matches with Russia in preparation for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

Iran’s futsal team is also scheduled to face its Russian counterpart in October.