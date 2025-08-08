Hosseinnejad assists as Dynamo Makhachkala draw Akron [VIDEO]

Livesport.ru – MAKHACHKALA, Dynamo Makhachkala and Akron played out a draw in the match of the 4th round of the RPL with a score of 1:1.

The score was opened by the defender of the host team Jemal Tabidze in the 42nd minute. A pin point corner from Iranian Javad Hosseinnejad found Tabidze in front of the net in advance of the rushing opposing keeper.

Akron’s Benmoil levelled the score in the 84th minute and saved Togliatti from his first defeat of the season.