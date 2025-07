Pakhtakor (UZB) vs Sepahan FC (IRN) during their AFC Champions League 2022 Group D match at King Abdullah Stadium on April 7, 2022 in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Sultan Saleh Alsalem / Power Sport Images for the AFC

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Moharram Navidkia was appointed the Sepahan football team’s head coach.

He replaced Patrice Carteron in the Isfahan-based club.

Sepahan is to meet Al Duhail of Qatar on August 12 in the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite play-off.

Former Esteghlal coach Javad Nekounam was also among the candidates to take charge of Sepahan.

Navidikia led Sepahan from 2020 to 2022.