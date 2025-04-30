Iran focus on reaching 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup final

TT – TEHRAN, Fresh from lifting the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025 in March, Iran will shift their focus towards the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 that kicks off on Thursday.

Ali Naderi’s side were unstoppable in Pattaya, defeating all before them – including beating Oman 8-1 in the final – to lift their fourth Asian title.

Going into their ninth FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, Iran will be confident they have what it takes to win the competition for the first time, having finished third in the 2017 and 2024 editions, the-afc.com reported.

Keeping faith with his supremely talented squad from Thailand 2025, Naderi has plenty of options at his disposal for the global showpiece.

Ali Mirshekari, who bagged the Top Scorer and Most Valuable Player awards at Thailand 2025, will be the one to look out for but Iran have a wonderfully balanced squad capable of challenging the best at the World Cup.

Mohammadali Mokhtari, Movahed Mohammadpour and Mohammadali Nazarzadeh are all on equal standing with Mirshekari, further strengthening Iran’s armour.

With a multi-talented squad, Naderi is not deflecting expectations and fully expects his team to go all the way.

“In the previous FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, we finished third,” said Naderi.

“We are focused on our team and we want to qualify for the final this time. We will try hard to make it happen.”

Iran will kickstart their Group B campaign against African champions Mauritania on May 1, with Portugal and Paraguay their other opponents.