Ali Naderi: All focus is now on the Beach Soccer World Cup

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s beach soccer national team has once again hoisted a championship trophy, but head coach Ali Naderi reveals the true narrative behind their latest triumph: a saga of unwavering resilience, disrupted preparations, and the sheer determination of extraordinary players aiming to make waves on the global stage.

Fresh off their victory at the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, Naderi shared the behind-the-scenes battles that forged their championship spirit.

“Just before the war erupted, ‘Team Melli’ was in peak form, executing regular training sessions in complete calm,” Naderi explained. “But as the situation shifted, our preparations ground to a halt. In that challenging period, our only recourse was to maintain constant contact with the players and guide them through individual training programs, striving to keep them sharp and match-fit.”

He continued, “Fortunately, thanks to arrangements meticulously coordinated by the National Olympic Committee, we arrived at the competition venue a crucial 14 days ahead of schedule. This provided a vital window for the team to regain a semblance of readiness. However, it’s crucial to state that we didn’t enter the tournament at our absolute peak – I estimate the team reached, at best, 70% of its full potential. Despite these significant hurdles, the innate quality of our players, their immense motivation, and the burning desire to achieve something truly special for our nation were the ultimate catalysts for success. Our players were driven by a powerful urge to serve the people, especially under such trying circumstances.”

Naderi underscored the pivotal role of a robust domestic league in sustaining this level of performance. “Our next major objective is the World Cup qualifiers – a tournament that will undoubtedly present a far greater challenge than our recent competition, both in terms of technical intensity and team readiness. Every nation will be geared up, armed with extensive preparation matches, and operating at peak condition to secure a coveted World Cup berth.”

“A cornerstone of Iran’s success in beach soccer is the consistent staging of our league,” he asserted. “I can confidently state that a significant portion of Iran’s progress and its competitive edge over many other teams stems directly from our league structure. Our players are engaged in league competitions for at least seven months annually, a commitment that has proven immensely beneficial for maintaining their fitness and fostering their development. Ensuring the league kicks off is paramount; it empowers our players and keeps Iranian beach soccer firmly on its growth trajectory.”

Looking beyond the immediate celebration, Naderi emphasized the need for sustained planning. “We all understand that after achieving a championship, the challenge is amplified – we must strive even harder to replicate that success. This victory intensifies the responsibilities resting on our shoulders – from the coaching staff and players to the management and all stakeholders. We cannot afford to become complacent. Instead, we must channel 100% of our focus and energy towards the next tournament, leveraging even greater effort to cultivate superior conditions.”

The national team coach reiterated the critical importance of international friendlies. “Regrettably, due to unforeseen circumstances, all our scheduled friendly matches were canceled, leaving us unable to secure any practice games. Yet, our ultimate vision, our primary objective, is to make a formidable impact at the World Cup. To achieve this, consistent high-level international competition is non-negotiable. To conquer the World Cup stage, optimal preparation is key. We aim to invite strong international teams to Iran for friendlies and also travel abroad ourselves to engage in top-tier preparatory matches.”

Concluding his remarks, Naderi dedicated the hard-won championship to the nation. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the dear people of Iran on our national beach soccer team’s championship. I sincerely hope that, amidst these challenging times, this victory brings them a measure of joy and pride. We gave our all, fulfilling our duty to lift their spirits, even if only slightly.”