Esteghlal, Al Shorta share spoils in ACL MD7 [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN – Esteghlal edged closer to a place in the knockout rounds of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 on Monday as the side from Iran drew 1-1 with Al Shorta at the Azadi Stadium, pushing the Iraqis nearer elimination while knocking out champions Al Ain.

Joel Kojo gave the Iranians the lead in the fourth minute but Rewan Amin leveled four minutes after the interval for the visitors, whose slim chances of a top eight finish in the league phase and a last 16 berth now hinge on results in other matches.

The draw moves Esteghlal onto six points from seven matches with Al Shorta on three, meaning defending champions Al Ain cannot climb into the qualification places for the knockout rounds with one league phase match remaining.

Esteghlal will travel to Doha to meet Al Rayyan on Matchday 8 on Feb. 18.

