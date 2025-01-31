Esteghlal’s coaching carousel spins again

TT – TEHRAN – Esteghlal FC, one of Iran’s most storied football clubs, find themselves once more in turmoil as South African coach Pitso Mosimane has unilaterally terminated his contract.

Mosimane’s departure marks the latest chapter in a saga of managerial instability that has plagued the Tehran-based club.

Brought in to steady the ship after a tumultuous start to the Persian Gulf Pro League season, Mosimane was unable to deliver the consistent results expected of him.

Despite his reputation and experience, the South African coach failed to inspire the Blues to significant victories. His departure has left Esteghlal in a precarious position, with just three wins from 14 matches across all competitions.

The club’s decision to appoint Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh as interim coach for the second time this season highlights the lack of a long-term strategy. Bakhtiarizadeh, a former Esteghlal player, has been a stop-gap solution, but it remains to be seen if he can provide the stability the club desperately needs.

Mosimane’s departure is particularly galling given the significant financial investment made by Esteghlal. Reports suggest that the South African coach will receive a substantial severance package, despite his brief and unsuccessful tenure.

The constant change of coaches at Esteghlal has had a detrimental impact on the team’s morale and performance. Fans of the Blues are growing increasingly frustrated with the club’s inability to build a competitive squad and provide them with a team capable of challenging for titles.

With the AFC Champions League Elite looming and the domestic league in full swing, Esteghlal must act swiftly to appoint a new coach. The club’s board of directors faces a difficult task in finding a suitable replacement who can not only stabilize the team but also restore the faith of the passionate fan base.