PGPL: Sepahan defeats Havadar to move top, Tractor draws with Nassaji [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 31, 2024
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan football team defeated Havadar 5-0 to move top of 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi opened the scoring for the hosts in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in the 18th minute and Mehdi Limouchi made it 2-0 in the 26th minute. Reza Asadi converted his penalty in the 59th minute and Limouchi scored two more goals in the 79th and 90th minutes.

Tractor were held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji in Ghaemshahr’s Shahid Vatani Stadium.

Amirmohammad Hooshmand gave the hosts a leading the 19th minute and Mehdi Torabi leveled the score in the 73rd minute.

In Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium, Persepolis came from a goal down to beat Kheybar 2-1. Aref Rostami found the back of Persepolis’s net with a header in the 22nd minute but Ali Alipour and Isa Alekasir scored twice in the second half to secure the win for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Mes lost to Zob Ahan 2-1 in Rafsanjan, Shams Azar suffered a 1-0 home loss against Gol Gohar, and Malavan and Aluminum shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

On Thursday, Foolad and Esteghlal Khuzestan football teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in Ahvaz derby.

Esteghlal and Chadormalou also played out a goalless draw in Yazd’s Shahid Nasiri Stadium.

Sepahan moved top of the table with 31 points. Tractor and Persepolis are second and third with 29 and 26 points, respectively.

