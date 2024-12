Tasnim – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli football team defeated Al Nasr 2-0 in the 2024-25 UAE League Cup Monday night.

Sardar Azmoun scored the first goal in the 47th minute at the Al Rashid Stadium and Federico Cartabia netted the second goal in the 77th minute.

The UAE League Cup or the Pro League Cup is a knockout tournament for clubs in the UAE Pro-League.

The first edition of the tournament was played in the 2008–2009 season.