Foolad down Shams Azar: PGPL [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN – Foolad football team defeated Shams Azar 3-0 on Matchweek 12 of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Friday.

Aliasghar Arabi opened the scoring for Foolad in Qazvin in the 37th minute and doubled the score in the 44th minute. Mohammadjavad Mohammadi made the result 3-0 just second into the second half.

Mes and Havadar shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Rafsanjan and Nassaji were held to a goalless draw against 10-man Kheybar in Ghaemshahr.

Foolad moved up to fourth place with 21 points, four points behinds leaders Tractor.