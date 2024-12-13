December 13, 2024

Esteghlal advance to Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 16 [VIDEO]

Kamran D. December 13, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
5 views

TT – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Mes Kerman 1-0 in the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32 on Thursday.

Gustavo Blanco found the back of the net in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium four minutes into the second half.

Esteghlal were reduced to 10-mn one minute later after Arash Rezavand was shown a red card.

The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.

Sepahan are defending champions.

More Stories

Foolad down Shams Azar: PGPL [VIDEO]

Kamran D. December 13, 2024

Skocic’s Tractor looking for long-awaited title

Kamran D. December 10, 2024

10-man Tractor defeat Gol Gohar: PGPL

Kamran D. December 10, 2024