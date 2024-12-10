Skocic’s Tractor looking for long-awaited title

TT – TEHRAN, Tractor, under the astute guidance of Croatian coach Dragan Skocic, have stormed to the top of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

The club’s impressive 2-0 victory over Gol Gohar on Monday, despite playing a man down for a significant portion of the match, has solidified their position at the summit.

Skocic, who was unceremoniously sacked as Iran’s national team coach on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has found a new home in Tabriz and is proving his managerial prowess once more. His Tractor side have been on an extraordinary run, winning all six of their away matches in the first 11 match days of the season. These victories include triumphs over title rivals such as Esteghlal and Sepahan.

The team’s success is a testament to Skocic’s tactical acumen and the quality of his squad. With a blend of experienced Iranian internationals like Shoja Khalilzadeh, Alireza Beiranvand, and Mehdi Torabi, along with talented foreign players such as Igor Postonjski, Tomislav Strkalj, and Ricardo Alves, Tractor boast a formidable lineup.

However, it is Skocic’s ability to galvanize his players and implement a winning mentality that has set Tractor apart. His tactical flexibility and his team’s ability to adapt to different game situations have been key factors in their success.

With Tractor currently sitting atop the table with 25 points, one point clear of Sepahan, the club’s fans are dreaming of a long-awaited league title. The team’s impressive performances and the passion of their supporters have made Tractor one of the most exciting teams to watch in the Iranian football.

As the season progresses, Tractor will face stiff competition from the likes of Persepolis and Sepahan. However, with Skocic at the helm, the club are well-positioned to maintain their momentum and achieve their ultimate goal of lifting the PGPL trophy.

By Farrokh Hesabi