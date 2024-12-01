December 1, 2024

A tough task ahead of Esteghlal against Al Ahli: Mosimane

Kamran D. December 1, 2024
TT – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team head coach Pitso Mosimane says that there is a tough task ahead of them in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25.

Esteghlal will have to achieve what no team has been able to do so far – take points off Al Ahli Saudi FC – when the sides meet on Monday.

 

The Saudi Arabian side confirmed their knockout stage spot with a fifth consecutive win on Matchday Five while Iran’s Esteghlal are on four points and in danger of missing the cut.

 

“We will face a great team and we have to be honest and accept that Al Ahli are a star-studded team but we want to do our best,” Mosimane said in the pre-match news conference.

 

“I believe in my team and I am sure we can get result but I am sure it will be a tough match. We will represent Iran football, so we must do our best,” the South African coach concluded.

 

Al Ahli are on a 10-match unbeaten on the continental stage and will look to Riyad Mahrez to provide inspiration yet again, with the Algerian having contributed three goals and five assists so far.

