10-man Esteghlal held by Al Ahli in AFC Champions League Elite [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Al Ahli were denied a sixth consecutive win in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 on Monday with Ivan Toney scoring twice from the penalty spot to earn the hosts a 2-2 draw with Iranian side Esteghlal, who played out the closing stages with 10 men.

The Englishman cancelled out Raphael Silva’s 42nd minute opener for Esteghlal before equalizing again four minutes from time after Mohammad Hossein Eslami had restored the lead for the club from Tehran in the 52nd minute.

Eslami was sent off in the 81st minute for a foul on Saad Yaslam and Esteghlal had to survive a frantic finish that also saw Feras Al Brikan’s injury time strike for the home side ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Al Ahli went into the game having already confirmed their progress to the last 16 and the draw takes Matthias Jaissle’s side onto 16 points from six games while Esteghlal move on to five points with two matches remaining.