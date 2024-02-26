Iran Futsal to face New Zealand in friendly

Friendsoffootballnz.com – WELLINGTON, The Futsal Whites will play a three-match international series against Iran, Morocco and Vietnam as part of their preparation for the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

The matches will be played in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in late March.

IR Iran (FIFA rank #7), and Morocco (#8) are among the powerhouses of international futsal, both reaching the quarter-finals at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

IR Iran have qualified for every FIFA Futsal World Cup since 1992, finishing third at the 2016 edition, and have won the AFC Asian Futsal Cup a record 12 times.

Morocco have won three straight Arab Futsal Cups (2023, 2022 and 2021) as well as the last Futsal Confederations Cup in 2022.

Vietnam (#38) are looking to qualify for a third consecutive FIFA Futsal World Cup, with qualifiers taking place following this series, and reached the Round of 16 in 2021.

New Zealand’s Futsal Whites, who have qualified for their first-ever FIFA Futsal World Cup, are ranked #49 with FIFA.

The FIFA tournament will be staged in Uzbekistan from September 14 – October 6, 2024.

It will be the 10th Futsal World Cup and 24 teams will participate.