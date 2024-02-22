February 22, 2024

2024 Beach Soccer World Cup: Iran to face Brazil in semis [VIDEO]

Kamran D. February 22, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (6 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
27 views

TT – TEHRAN, Iran came from behind to defeat United Arab Emirates 2-1 to book their spot in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai semi-finals on Thursday.

Japan, meanwhile, bowed out of the tournament after falling 8-4 to Brazil earlier in the day.
The hosts took the lead in the second period when Ali Mohammad crossed for an unmarked Abdulla Abbas to head home.

Just over three minutes later, though, Iran were level when Mohammad Masoumi scored with a header of his own, before goalkeeper Mehdi Mirjalili netted with a terrific volley.
While the UAE, who had not trailed at any point in the tournament before Mirjalili struck, tried to get back into the game, they couldn’t find a way through a staunch Iranian rearguard.

Team Melli will lock horn with Brazil on Saturday.

More Stories

Iran beat Tahiti at 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup [VIDEO]

Kamran D. February 19, 2024

FIFA Beach Soccer WC 2024: Iran through following tense Argentina win [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 17, 2024

Mesigar: Mokhtari is a rare genius in beach soccer

Kamran D. February 15, 2024