2024 Beach Soccer World Cup: Iran to face Brazil in semis [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Iran came from behind to defeat United Arab Emirates 2-1 to book their spot in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai semi-finals on Thursday.

Japan, meanwhile, bowed out of the tournament after falling 8-4 to Brazil earlier in the day.

The hosts took the lead in the second period when Ali Mohammad crossed for an unmarked Abdulla Abbas to head home.

Just over three minutes later, though, Iran were level when Mohammad Masoumi scored with a header of his own, before goalkeeper Mehdi Mirjalili netted with a terrific volley.

While the UAE, who had not trailed at any point in the tournament before Mirjalili struck, tried to get back into the game, they couldn’t find a way through a staunch Iranian rearguard.

Team Melli will lock horn with Brazil on Saturday.