Iran beat Tahiti at 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup [VIDEO]

Iran and Tahiti face off on Monday in the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

The Iranian team defeated their rival 5-3. With that victory, advanced to the quarter-final (knockout stage).

The Iranian team had already beaten Spain and Argentina in their group.

The event held in Dubai is the 12th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which is the premier international beach soccer championship contested by men’s national teams of the member associations of FIFA. Overall, the tournament actually marks the 22nd edition of a world cup in beach soccer, since the establishment of the Beach Soccer World Championships which ran from 1995 to 2004, but was not governed by FIFA. All world cups took place annually until 2009, when it then became a biennial event.

The tournament consists of 16 teams split into four different groups. Group A consists of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, United States and Italy. Group B has Spain, Iran, Tahiti and Argentina. Group C will be disputed between Senegal, Belarus, Colombia and Japan. Finally, Group D has Brazil, Oman, Portugal and Mexico.