Iran take on Spain at 2024 Beach Soccer World Cup opener

TT – TEHRAN, Iran men’s beach soccer team will take on Spain on Thursday at the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Spain, Tahiti and Argentina. Team Melli will face Argentina on Feb. 17 and meet Tahiti on Feb. 19.

The top two teams of each group advance to the quarterfinals.

Dubai has become a beach soccer hub in recent years. Its marquee tournament, the Intercontinental Cup, has grown into one of the sport’s most prestigious, with UAE 2024 participants Iran and Brazil having won four and three titles apiece.

Sixteen nations take to the sand to decide who’ll be beach soccer’s new world champions.

The FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be staged in Dubai from Feb. 15 to 25.