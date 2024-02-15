Mesigar: Mokhtari is a rare genius in beach soccer

FIFA – Dubai, Moslem Mesigar and Mohammadali Mokhtar reflect on IR Iran’s pulsating shootout victory over Spain at UAE 2024 Dubai.

Chiky, David and Kuman were scrapping with one another over who would leave Dubai Design District Stadium in the superhero’s cape. Spain, with little remaining of the second period, were 5-2 up and cruising to victory in their opening match of this FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™. Mohammadali Mokhtari had other ideas. He finished the game with four goals, and in that esteemed cloak. Following a 6-6 draw, IR Iran emerged shootout victors of one of the competition’s most pulsating matches of all time. “We’re over the moon,” Mokhtari told FIFA. “We’re relieved as well. It’s not often you’re losing 3-0 and 5-2 in a World Cup and you come back to win. Yet alone against a team like Spain.

“But we always believed we could do it. Our coach kept telling us we could do it. I think that’s one of our assets: our never-say-die attitude.” “We followed exactly what our coach told us,” added Moslem Mesigar, who was on target with a crafty header. “He kept telling us we could win the game. We didn’t panic and change our game plan. Our coach told us to keep doing what we were doing, we followed his orders, and here we are with the victory. “Iran will never give up. When you wear this shirt, you never give up.”

Mokhtari attempted to deflect the plaudits post-match, insisting “it was a team effort, every one of us gave it everything”. His captain disagreed. “Mokhtari is a rare genius in beach soccer,” said Mesigar. “Today was just another day of him pulling off heroics. He’s scored four goals against Spain. He’s showed once again why he is one of the best players in the world.” IR Iran will return to action against Argentina, who lost 4-3 to Tahiti, on Saturday.