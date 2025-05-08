Iran lose to Belarus as 2025 Beach Soccer World Cup dream ends [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – VICTORIA, Iran’s FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025 title ambitions came to a premature end after losing 4-3 to Belarus in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025 champions Iran struck first but in the end, could not stop Belarus from powering their way back into the game to take their place in the semi-finals against either Senegal or Italy.

Belarus goalkeeper Mikhail Avgustov shook the Iran crossbar with a vicious volley, before picking the ball out of his net seconds before the first period was up, Mohammad Masoumi guiding home Ali Mirshekari’s pass.

Ihar Bryshtsel won and thrashed home a penalty to equalize in the second, and put Belarus ahead with a fine finish at the start of the third.

Bryshtsel then earned a second spot-kick, but this time Seyedmohammad Dastan made a big block.

The relief was short-lived. Yahor Hardzetski dispatched a gorgeous overhead kick and Anatoliy Ryabko headed home to put Nico’s team three goals up.

Masoumi and Movahed Mohammadpour then struck to pull Iran to within one, but Belarus held on to progress.