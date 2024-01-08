We will show how strong Iran are: Ansarifard

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran national football team captain Karim Ansarifard says that they have to show how strong they are when they play Palestine in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup opening match.

Team Melli are scheduled to meet Palestine in Group C on Jan. 14, where the team will also play Hong Kong and the UAE.

“Our training camp in Kish Island and also friendly match against Burkina Faso will help us to make a big job in Qatar. All the team’s members are ready for the competition. We want to make our people happy, that’s why we are here,” Ansarifard said.

“We will have to how strong we are when we meet Palestine in our first match. I think we can make splash in this edition. The tournament will bring the best Asian teams together but we are well-prepared as well for the event,” the Iran captain added.