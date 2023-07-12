Manchester United fans react as Mehdi Taremi’s agent posts cryptic message [Report]

PORTO, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 04: Mehdi Taremi of FC Porto in action during the UEFA Champions League group B match between FC Porto and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Estadio do Dragao on October 4, 2022 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Manchester Evening News – MANCHESTER, FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has been linked with a move to Man United in recent weeks.

The agent of FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi claimed that he was at Old Trafford on Wednesday amid recent reports linking his client with a move to Manchester United.

United, who got their pre-season campaign underway with a 2-0 win over Leeds United in Oslo on Wednesday afternoon, want to add a striker to their ranks ahead of the transfer window closing in just under two months’ time. The Reds have prioritised the addition of a new goal-getter and are keen to get that transfer objective completed sooner rather than later.

The Reds are understood to have identified Atalanta ace Rasmus Hojlund as their primary striker target after he held several video calls with Erik ten Hag. United football director John Murtough was recently in Italy to hold talks with Atalanta officials.

However, the Reds are continuing to run the rule over a handful of other options, as well as being linked with other strikers, including Taremi. The 30-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign in Portugal last term, plundering 31 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.

The Porto ace also racked up a very impressive 14 assists, meaning he ended the 2022/23 campaign with 45 direct goal contributions to his name. Taremi joined Porto from fellow Portuguese outfit Rio Ave in 2020 and has scored 80 goals in 147 matches for the club.

He is the face of Iranian football and scored twice in Iran’s 6-2 defeat to England at last year’s World Cup in Qatar. He has netted 33 goals in 66 senior caps for his country.

A cluster of reports in the international media have recently linked him with a move to Old Trafford amid United’s ongoing search for a striker. Suggestions that his agent was at Old Trafford have now added further fuel to the fire, though United have said that he was not in attendance.

The agent took to his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon to upload an image of the United crest to his Instagram story. It featured him tagging Old Trafford as the location.

Unsurprisingly, United’s supporters reacted in their droves to the update, despite the club saying that they did not believe he was at Old Trafford.