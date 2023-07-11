July 11, 2023

Majid Hosseini re-signs with Kayserispor

July 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Urfadegisim.com – KAYSERI, Kayserispor re-signed with Iranian defender Majid Hosseini, whose contract has expired.

Kayserispor, one of the Spor Toto Super League teams has reached an agreement with Iranian defender Majid Hosseini, whose contract expired, on a new 2-year contract.

The 27-year-old player came to Kayserispor from Trabzonspor in the 2021-2022 season, and will wear the yellow-red jersey in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons.

The Iranian football player, who will return to Kayseri in a few days, will join the team and start working.

Hosseini, who played 63 matches with Kayserispor in the last 2 seasons, has scored 6 goals.

