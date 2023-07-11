July 11, 2023

Forward Issa Alekasir joins Sepahan

July 11, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – ISFAHAN, Persepolis forward Issa Alekasir joined Sepahan football club Monday night.

The 33-year-old striker has penned a two-year deal with the Isfahan-based club.

Alekasir joined Persepolis from Sanat Naft in 2020 and helped the Reds win two Iran Professional League titles in 2021 and 2023.

Sepahan has previously completed the signing of three forwards, namely, Reza Asadi, Kaveh Rezaei and Reza Shekari.

Sepahan, who came second in the 2022-23 Iran Professional League, has not won the title since 2015.

