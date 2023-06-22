June 22, 2023

2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers: Iran drawn into Group C

June 22, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
11 views

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran are drawn in Group C of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers along with Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan (H) and the Maldives in the draw ceremony conducted at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

A total 31 teams were drawn into eight groups with the eight group winners and seven best second-placed teams among all groups qualifying for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024.

These 15 teams will join the Host Member Association (MA), to be determined at a later stage and who will receive automatic qualification, to form the final cast at the tournament.

DRAW RESULT

Group A: Thailand (H), Turkmenistan, Hong Kong, China, China PR
Group B: Indonesia (H), Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Macau
Group C: Iran, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Maldives
Group D: Vietnam, Korea Republic, Nepal, Mongolia (H)
Group E: Tajikistan (H), Myanmar, Palestine, India
Group F: Kuwait, Bahrain (H), Timor-Leste, Brunei Darussalam
Group G: Uzbekistan (H), Iraq, Malaysia, Cambodia
Group H: Japan, Chinese Taipei (H), Australia

More Stories

2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup: Iran beat Korea to seal quarterfinals place [VIDEO]

June 22, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Albacete interested in Amir Abedzadeh [Report]

June 22, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Esteghlal appoints Javad Nekounam as head coach

June 21, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://bkd.anambaskab.go.id/-/slot-demo/

slot gacor terbaik