Tasnim – DOHA, Foolad defender Amin Hazbavi joined Al-Sadd of Qatar football team on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old player is among the Iranian rising stars. He is a member of Iran’s U-23 football team.

Hazbavi had also been linked with a number of Iranian football clubs.

Al-Sadd has also completed the signing Brazilian left-back Paulo Otávio from German club Wolfsburg.