May 19, 2023

Iran grouped with S. Korea at AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers

May 19, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
AFC – KUALA LUMPUR, The remaining eight teams discovered their challengers following the official draw ceremony for Round 2 of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Indonesia 2024 Qualifiers at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

Each group will be played as a single round-robin league format in a centralized venue between September 16 to 24, 2023, with the Host Member Association to be determined at a later stage.

Four teams – the winners and runners-up of each group – will qualify for the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Indonesia 2024, set to be held from April 7 to 20, 2024.

Group A saw 2009 champions Korea Republic drawn alongside Thailand, Iran and India while Group B will see Australia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Philippines vying for places in the Finals.

The two group winners and runners-up will join the top three teams from the AFC U16 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 – defending champions Japan, finalists DPR Korea and third-placed China PR – and hosts Indonesia in the ninth edition of the tournament.

Draw Result
Group A: Korea Republic, Thailand, Iran, India
Group B: Australia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Philippines

