Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran beach soccer national team will participate in the 2023 World Beach Games qualification.

The competition will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from May 25 to 27.

Saudi Arabia, Iran, Japan, Oman, the UAE, Thailand and Kuwait will take part in the event and the top two teams will qualify for the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games.

The 2023 ANOC will be held in Bali, Indonesia from August 5 to 12.