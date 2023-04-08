Spanish media lauds Iran forward Mehdi Taremi

Mehr News – MADRID, The Spanish daily Diario AS has praised the performance of Iran’s footballer Mehdi Taremi who plays for FC Porto.

FC Porto football team gained a 2-1 victory over Benfica in the Primeira Liga as the Iranian striker of Porto Mehdi Taremi scored the second goal for his Portegues club in the 53rd minute.

The Spanish Newspaper praised the Iranian athlete, terming him an influential player on the football pitch.

The Iranian striker is one of Porto’s most prominent players this season, scoring 14 goals in the Portuguese league so far, the source added.

Taremi was selected as the best player of Portugal’s League in the months of November and December 2022.