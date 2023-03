Tasnim – ZURICH, Iran’s women’s football team moved up one place to 67th in the FIFA ranking released on Friday.

The United States (1st) has consolidated the top spot, while Germany (2nd) and Sweden (3rd), who played out a 0-0 draw in a friendly last month, remain in pursuit.

Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia were included in World Ranking for the first time.

The next FIFA Women’s World Ranking will be published on June 9, 2023.