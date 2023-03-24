March 24, 2023

Hull City favourite Allahyar Sayyadmanesh reveals Iran World Cup dream

March 24, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Hull Daily Mail – HULL, The popular Tigers star is enjoying being back on the pitch after a campaign blighted by hamstring problems.

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh says missing out on the World Cup with Iran was a bitter pill to swallow this winter, but hopes it will not be the last opportunity that may come his way.

The Hull City ace tore his hamstring in a 1-1 draw at Burnley in mid-August, an injury which kept him sidelined until late December, and ensured he missed the finals in Qatar.

Despite the natural disappointment the 21-year-old felt at being unable to help his country in the world’s biggest tournament, and then seeing his teammates thumped by England in the group stages, Allahyar remains positive about the cards that fell his way.

“It was after the fourth or fifth game of the season that I got my injury and I had surgery. I’ve been out for four months and came back, missed the World Cup and then I got another injury which kept me out for two months,” he told Hull Live.

“The World Cup is the dream for all players, of course, but these injuries can happen in football. After the injury, I spoke with my parents, my wife and my family, they all helped me to solve the problems, particularly with the mental side of things, that helped and I was able to focus on my work and my recovery to get back fitter and help my team.

“I think I could play in two or three more World Cups if everything is good, but for now, it’s time to focus everything on my club, though of course, any time they call me up to play for the national team, I’m ready.”

Having returned to action in the draw with Blackpool on Boxing Day, Allahyar managed just two more appearances before suffering from another hamstring problem in the first half of the emphatic win at Wigan Athletic on January 2, keeping him out for another couple of months.

In total, the former Fenerbahce youngster has missed 29 league games this season. Now he’s back fit and available for Liam Rosenior – who is a huge fan of the pacey forward – Allahyar is keen to make up for lost time in the closing weeks of the Championship campaign.

And with Iran head coach Amir Ghalnoei overlooking Allahyar for games with Russia and Kenya during the current international break, it allowed City’s number nine to focus on building up his fitness after an encouraging 87 minutes in the draw at Reading last weekend.

“I’m really happy to be back on the pitch, I’ll keep working hard to help my team for the rest of the season,” he said. “It’s always good to get minutes, I think I played around 80 minutes (at Reading).

“It’s really good to be back after such a long time out, but I have to work harder for the rest of the season.

“As a footballer, you want to play, so it’s really enjoyable for me to be back playing and the way we play has made it really enjoyable, not just for me, but for all the boys.”

