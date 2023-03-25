March 25, 2023

AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup: Iran turn on the power to beat Oman [VIDEO]

March 25, 2023
AFC – PATTAYA, Iran defeated Oman 6-3 in the semi-finals of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup™ Thailand 2023 on Saturday.

Iran will meet defending champions Japan on Sunday’s final.

The highly charged encounter at Jomtien Beach Arena started with Oman threatening in the first minute through Al Muraiki while Iran’s Ali Mirshekari couldn’t keep his shot on target.

Iran, however, found a way through in the fifth minute with Mohammasali Mokhtari slotting home from the penalty spot, sending Oman keeper Younis Al Owaisi the wrong way.

To Iran’s surprise Oman didn’t flinch as they struck back within seconds through Sami Al Bulushi, who collected Khalid Aloraimi’s deflected shot before rifling home the ball for the equaliser.

Iran restored their lead in the eighth minute through a wonderful move that started from Amir Akbari’s overhead kick feeding Mirshekari, whose back heel bounced off the bar for Mohammad Moradi to nod home from close range.

Oman replied two minutes later with Khalid Aloraimi scoring off a free-kick leaving the team’s level going into the first break.

After soaking up the pressure for much of the second half, Iran turned on the power and regained the lead through Mokhtari’s 19th minute effort before Abbas Rezaei and Mirshekari both netted within three minutes for a 5-2 lead.

Oman, after being denied twice by the bar, reduced the deficit through Moslem Mesigar’s own goal in the 23rd minute.

Iran showed their class in the 33rd minute with Amir Akbari collecting the ball from Javad Khosravi before striking the ball on the volley, leaving Younis Al Owaisi rooted.

