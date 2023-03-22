March 22, 2023

Arash Motaraghebjafarpour signs for Kalmar FF

March 22, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Fotbollskanalen.se – Swedish-Iranian Arash Motaraghebjafarpour moves from Swedish division 1 to Allsvenskan after signing with Kalmar FF.

Recently, full-back Sebastian Nilsson was injured and in the same vein, Kalmar FF opened for reinforcements.

Now the club has found a new right back. On its website, the association announces that they have signed Arash Motaraghebjafarpour, 20, most recently in Dalkurd. The contract extends over two years.

– It feels very good to be here. Kalmar plays an offensive and good football that I think will fit in well with my qualities as a football player. I am a strong running player who likes to have the ball, hit crosses, get inside the lane and combine forward. My first impression so far is that it is a nice association that is professionally managed and has an incredibly nice facility. I think I can take the step up to the Allsvenskan and in the long run get even higher. Kalmar is a good step for me to develop further as a footballer and I look forward to getting started, he says in a statement on the association’s website.

Jörgen Petersson, sporting director Kalmar FF:

– Together with Henrik Jensen, we have reviewed and evaluated the squad. We have felt that we need to fill the back line with another player. It became even clearer when Sebastian Nilsson was injured. We are happy that we have found a solution with Arash, who was a permanent member of the U19 national team and was part of the EC qualifiers this summer. He is a player who fits well into our way of playing football with his qualities in attack, his passing game and his technique. As usual, we also check very much on character, ambition and continuity in both training and matches. We see a very exciting player in Arash who will fit well into the group and with the football we want to play in Kalmar FF, he says in a statement on the club’s website.

During his years in Dalkurd, Motaraghebjafarpour scored four goals and one assist in 44 games.

