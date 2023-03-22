Ghalenoei to remain Iran coach until 2026 WC: Mehdi Taj

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Head of Iran football federation Mehdi Taj said Amir Ghalenoei will remain Team Melli’s coach until the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghalenoei had been appointed as Iran’s coach until the end of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup but Taj said he will lead Team Melli in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification as well.

Iran will host Russia on Thursday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in a friendly match.

Ghalenoei’s side will also meet Kenya five days later.